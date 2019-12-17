“We did it,” the “Caution” singer, wrote in reaction to the news on Twitter Monday, adding a handful of emojis including a butterfly and a lamb, both long-held emblems of her fandom.

Carey is just one smash single away from overtaking The Beatles, who hold the overall all-time record with 20 Hot 100 No. 1s.

The multiplatinum recording artist now has 19 No. 1 songs to her name, including classics like “Vision of Love,” “Emotion” and “We Belong Together,” extending her record as the soloist with the most No. 1 hits in history.

This marks Carey’s first time sitting atop the charts since her 2008 pop earworm “Touch My Body.”

Co-written by musician Walter Afanasieff and by a then 24-year-old Carey, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released in 1994 off her “Merry Christmas” album. It previously peaked at No. 3 on the charts in 2018.

The modern Christmas classic now ranks as the highest-charting holiday song in over 60 years. Chipmunks’ (with David Seville) “The Chipmunk Song” is the only other holiday song to hold the title, previously topping the charts for weeks from 1958 to 1959.

Carey, who completed a limited-engagement All I Want For Christmas tour on Sunday night, has been doubling down on the season this year in an effort to boost the song’s prospects on the Billboard charts.

Apart from a dynamic social media campaign that included the singer ushering in the Christmas cheer on the first day of November, she’s also dropped unseen footage from the original music video, rereleased a deluxe anniversary edition of the “Merry Christmas” album and partnered with Amazon on a mini-documentary about the song’s history.

Carey recently appeared on a “Billy on the Street” segment, in which she revealed the hit only took her an hour and a half to write.