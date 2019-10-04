All The Outfits Meghan Markle Rewore On Her Royal Tour Of South Africa

Throughout Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of South Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made multiple appearances each day and often changed outfits between engagements.

While Meghan sometimes chose specific pieces made in South Africa, she also wore ethically sourced brands from elsewhere (as did little Archie in his H&M dungarees from the fast fashion house’s Conscious collection). And in keeping with their eco-conscious message, both Harry and Meghan recycled clothing they’ve worn before.

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth also rewear outfits, sending the message that even among those who are photographed everywhere they go, not every event needs new clothing.

Granted, the practice is not as notable in Harry’s case. There’s no telling how many times he, his brother William, his father Charles or his grandfather Philip repeat an ensemble.

It’s always easier ― and admittedly, more fun ― to figure out when the royal women are wearing something for the first time or the 15th.