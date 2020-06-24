Allen's Will Change The Name Of Controversial Lollies

REUTERS Confectionery products, Red Skins by Nestle are seen in a store in Sydney, Australia June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Nestle will change the name of two popular confectionery products, Red Skins and Chicos sweets, the food and beverage giant said on Tuesday, amid a global debate over racial inequality.

The move is part of the corporate world’s reckoning following anti-racism protests triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis late last month.

“These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestlé’s values, which are rooted in respect,” the company said in a statement on its website. “While new names have not yet been finalised, we will move quickly to change these names.”