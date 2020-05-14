Sam Mooy via Getty Images CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 14: Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts during a press conference in the Prime Ministers Courtyard at Parliament House on May 14, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. Australia's unemployment rate has recorded its biggest monthly rise ever, as 594,300 people lost jobs in April as coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions shut thousands of businesses around the country and affected many more. The official jobless rate published by Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has now climbed to 6.2 per cent. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Australia posted its biggest monthly jobs decline on record on Thursday because of coronavirus lockdown measures, even as social distancing rules begin to ease.

Monthly employment data for April showed jobs dived by a record 594,300 and the unemployment rate shot up to at 6.2%.

Worse is expected, with the Reserve Bank of Australia last week forecasting unemployment to hit about 10% as the local economy shrinks by 8% in the year to June.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the job losses were “heart breaking” and that economic numbers would get worse before getting better.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians must brace for more “hard news.”

“This is a tough day for Australia, a very tough day,” he told reporters.“Terribly shocking, although not unexpected.”

Australia had previously experienced an unbroken run of growth for more than two decades.