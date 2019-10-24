Promoting Inclusivity, Sanitary Pad Brand Always Nixes Female Symbol From Wrappers

Popular sanitary napkin brand Always announced this week that it will be removing the Venus symbol, which has historically been used to represent females, from its pad packaging in order to be more inclusive of all menstruating people.

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” Proctor and Gamble, the consumer goods behemoth which owns Always, said in a statement of the change. “We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

LGBTQ activists, including Ben Saunders, a transgender filmmaker who was named the 2019 young campaigner of the year by UK charity Stonewall, had urged Always to ditch the Venus symbol emblazoned on some of its pad wrappers so as to not alienate transgender and gender-nonconforming customers who menstruate.