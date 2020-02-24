Australia has one of the most inclusive and diverse LGBTQ communities in the world and also the safest, according to RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards. “I feel safe in Australia,” she told HuffPost during her latest visit Down Under. “Safer than anywhere I’ve been.” Alyssa, also known as dance teacher Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson while out of drag, grew up in Texas and said there was no one like herself on TV until she watched the 1995 film “To Wong Foo” at aged 15. The film starred no other than RuPaul as a character named Rachel Tensions. “It was my very first time seeing a female impersonator,” she said on The Project.

“RuPaul came down on that swing in a rebel flag dress and a platinum blonde wig and I said to my mother ‘what is that’?” The dance teacher joked that her mum explained at the time that their small hometown of Mesquite, Texas wasn’t ready to “talk about this right now.” Drag may have been a taboo topic in rural areas during the mid 90s but fast forward to 2020 and Alyssa owns and runs Beyond Belief Dance Company in Mesquite - the academy behind Netflix docu-series “Dancing Queen”, produced by RuPaul himself.