Amal Clooney has once again called out President Donald Trump for vilifying the media with a warning about the consequences of attacking press freedom.﻿

Clooney, a human rights lawyer and the U.K. government’s special envoy on media freedom, said in a speech at the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London on Wednesday that Trump’s repeated attacks on the media put reporters around the world at risk.

“Today, the country of [former President] James Madison has a leader who vilifies the media, making honest journalists all over the world more vulnerable to abuse,” said Clooney, who is married to the actor George Clooney.