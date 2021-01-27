Amanda Gorman Overheard The Obamas Having A Feisty Inauguration Chat

One week after captivating the nation with her words, Amanda Gorman is still riding high.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, the 22-year-old opened up about becoming the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history at President Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 swearing-in.

Gorman, who hails from Los Angeles, attended the inauguration ceremony with her mother, Joan Wicks. She says the two couldn’t help but be a little star-struck when they were seated within earshot of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and former President Barack Obama.

In her Tuesday chat with DeGeneres, Gorman said she overheard former first lady Michelle Obama continually reminding her husband to uphold social distancing measures.

“[Michelle] kept yelling at Barack, ‘Stop hugging people! Stop getting close to people,’” the poet recalled. “And then when I was done, she kind of pushed him out of the way and gave me just the biggest, warmest Michelle Obama hug.”