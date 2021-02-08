Amanda Gorman Kicks Off Super Bowl With Powerful Poem

Gorman recently made headlines after bowling over viewers and listeners on Inauguration Day with a poem about unifying a wounded nation and moving forward. During her performance of a piece called “The Hill We Climb,” she implored the crowd: “We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be: a country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce and free. / We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation.”

The poet, who has a speech impediment like President Joe Biden, was selected to speak at the inauguration after First Lady Jill Biden watched a video of Gorman delivering another original poem, “In This Place: An American Lyric,” at the Library of Congress.

Of the the trio of pandemic heroes Gorman spoke about, The Associated Press reported last month that Davis went out of his way to acquire “devices and internet access” for his students and their families in Los Angeles during the pandemic and even “hosted tech workshops to help people learn how to use the devices.”