Amanda Holden Won't Let A Storm Get In The Way Of Her Hilarious TikTok Videos

If you follow Amanda Holden on social media, you’ll know that she is a fan of posting ridiculous and hilarious videos.

And as Storm Francis hit the UK on Tuesday, she wasn’t about to let a bit of wind and rain get in the way of her content – in fact, she set about using it to her advantage.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge filmed a TikTok of herself donning a red swimsuit to perform a routine to Maniac from Flashdance in the rain.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram account, Mandy wrote: “Well..., what else is there to do in a power cut in the rain??!”