Amanda Holden Won't Let A Storm Get In The Way Of Her Hilarious TikTok Videos

If you follow Amanda Holden on social media, you’ll know that she is a fan of posting ridiculous and hilarious videos.
And as Storm Francis hit the UK on Tuesday, she wasn’t about to let a bit of wind and rain get in the way of her content – in fact, she set about using it to her advantage.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge filmed a TikTok of herself donning a red swimsuit to perform a routine to Maniac from Flashdance in the rain.
Sharing the clip on her Instagram account, Mandy wrote: “Well..., what else is there to do in a power cut in the rain??!”
During lockdown, Mandy was responsible for some of our favourite social media moments, including the time she got dolled up to take the bins out, mowed the lawn in her wedding dress and pulled hilarious pranks on her two daughters.
She is currently preparing to return to work on Britain’s Got Talent, after the semi-finals were postponed from May to the autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The shows will be pre-recorded over the coming weeks and will air in a Saturday night slot, with the final taking place live in October.
Over the weekend, it was confirmed former BGT winner Ashley Banjo will stand in for Simon Cowell on the judging panel, after he broke his back having fallen from an electric bike he was riding at his home in California earlier this month.
For the first time in BGT history, there is also set to be no studio audience, with producers currently on the hunt for people to appear from home as part of a ‘virtual audience’.