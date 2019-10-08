Caroline Bologna/HuffPost The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the south of France has a stunning cliffside pool.

Hotels can offer fancy amenities like relaxing spas, five-star restaurants and fully equipped fitness centres. But often one of the most striking features of a nice hotel is the swimming pool.

From outdoor swim spots with glorious views to unique designs that create once-in-a-lifetime experiences, there are numerous examples of pools that take hospitality to the next level.

We’ve rounded up 30 spectacular hotel pools around the world. While most of the hotels are not exactly budget-friendly, it’s fun to fantasise about taking a dip in these luxurious pools.