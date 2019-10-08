Hotels can offer fancy amenities like relaxing spas, five-star restaurants and fully equipped fitness centres. But often one of the most striking features of a nice hotel is the swimming pool.
From outdoor swim spots with glorious views to unique designs that create once-in-a-lifetime experiences, there are numerous examples of pools that take hospitality to the next level.
We’ve rounded up 30 spectacular hotel pools around the world. While most of the hotels are not exactly budget-friendly, it’s fun to fantasise about taking a dip in these luxurious pools.
- The twin-tiered swimming pool is one of the most striking features of the Hanging Gardens of Bali near Ubud, Indonesia.
- "Crazy Rich Asians" viewers will recognize Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands and its rooftop pool.
- The infinity pools at Jade Mountain on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia offer incredible island views.
- The large indoor pool at Palazzo Matteotti in Milan, Italy, has a distinct futuristic aesthetic.
- Located in Jordan near the Dead Sea, the Ma'in Hot Springs Resort & Spa features waterfalls and hot spring pools.
- Maui's Grand Wailea has a variety of water offerings, including pools with waterslides, rapids, a rope swing and more.
- The pool at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti in Tanzania overlooks a watering hole frequented by elephants.
- The pool at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City juts out onto a balcony, allowing swimmers to look down on the promenade below.
- While the red pool at The Library in Ko Samui, Thailand, may seem a bit gruesome at first, the color is actually just a result of the orange, yellow and red mosaic tiles.
- Epic Manhattan skyline views are on offer at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge's rooftop pool.
- The infinity pool at the Velassaru Maldives mirrors the colors of the sand and ocean.
- Situated up in the cliffs of Italy's Amalfi Coast, the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello has a massive infinity pool with incredible sea views.
- The city views are impressive from the indoor pool of The Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London.
- Homestead Resort in Midway, Utah, offers a geothermally heated pool in a crater.
- The Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc is in the south of France on the Cap d'Antibes peninsula and features a stunning cliffside pool.
- The Oberoi Cecil's luxurious indoor swimming pool is a draw for visitors to India's Shimla district.
- The infinity pool at Lake Argyle Resort overlooks its namesake body of water in Western Australia.
- Las Vegas' Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino has a water complex called The Tank, which includes an enclosed three-story waterslide that allows guests to get strikingly close to sharks.
- The rooftop pool at Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro gives guests the opportunity to swim against a beautiful Brazilian backdrop.
- Nestled in the Swiss Alps, The Cambrian Adelboden has heated indoor and outdoor pools that allow for year-round swimming and relaxation.
- The W Miami offers pools with a view on the 15th and 50th floors.
- Thailand's Sarojin resort in Khao Lak has a pool with floating pavilions.
- The indoor pool at the St. Regis Lhasa Resort in Tibet is plated in gold.
- The cantilevered pool at The Joule in Dallas gives guests a unique vantage point.
- The Grand Hotel Tremezzo has a floating pool on Lake Como with incredible views of northern Italy's Grigne mountains.
- Atop a cliff on the Spanish island of Ibiza lies Hacienda Na Xamena and its impressive cascading pools.
- One notable amenity at The Langham, Sydney is the large indoor heated pool.
- The Sagamore Resort in upstate New York has an outdoor pool with stunning views of Lake George.
- The Silo Hotel's rooftop pool gives guests a unique view of Cape Town, South Africa.
- A lagoon pool with three levels and a lap pool inside the pool are on offer at the private resort of Laucala Island in Fiji.