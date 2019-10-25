7 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around Australia and the world for the week of October 20 to 26.
Above: Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, the world’s largest annual free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition, is back with a new line up of art including the The Statue of Mad Liberty by Wang Kaifang.
A bathroom sink sits near the home of Wilcannia locals on the Darling River. Indigenous people in the area say they now avoid using tap water for drinking and washing babies and children because it has caused skin irritation.
Queen Elizabeth II presents the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes trophy as she attends QICPO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse in England.
Drag performer Aquaria performs during RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World 2019 tour at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
People inspect the damage resulted from an attack by a car bomb at a popular market in Suluk Syria which resulted in the death of three people, while several others were injured.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a House Financial Services Committee in Washington DC to define the boundaries of the social giant’s hands-off advertising policy.
The sails of the Sydney Opera House were lit up with bursts of orange and yellow on Monday to mark Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.