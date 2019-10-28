The Amazing Race Australia Viewers Applaud On-Screen Diversity

Of the 11 teams on the Channel Ten show vying for $250,000, there were an Indigenous Australian couple, a Muslim mother and daughter, Vietnamese-Australian siblings, Nigerian pals, and a same-sex couple.

Viewers of The Amazing Race Australia applauded the reality show’s on-screen diversity after it premiered on Monday night.

#AmazingRaceAU the diversity of the contestants is incredible! About time, Channel 10.

this is the most diversity i have ever seen on australian tv and i am so here for it #AmazingRaceAU

Gotta love two different cultures on tv for the Muslim and Aboriginal communities! And all that together in one show! Love it 😍 #AmazingRaceAU

Loving the diversity on the race. Bachelor take note #diversity #firstnations #gay #muslim #asian #AmazingRaceAU

“People have the wrong idea about Muslim people, especially women,” Rowah told TV WEEK. “I need to show them that we’re a loving, peaceful, but strong people.”

Sydney mother and daughter duo Rowah and Amani have said they are keen to use this reality show stint to smash stereotypes about Muslim women.

Meanwhile Northern Territory couple Jerome and Jasmin proudly sported the Indigenous flag on their clothes while competing during Monday’s premiere.

Jerome, who is a proud Wadjigan man, and Jasmin, a Bindal and Gunditjmara woman, share a two-year-old son, Jerome Jnr.

The casting of The Amazing Race is a refreshing change for Australian reality TV after diversity has been a big topic recently.

Earlier this month Bachelorette fans were disappointed with Sri-Lankan Australian Niranga Amarasinghe’s minimal screen time, while Love Island viewers were outraged when African-Australian Cynthia Taylu was the last to be picked during the season premiere.

On Sunday Love Island’s Tea Fraser addressed fans’ complaints that there aren’t enough culturally diverse men on the show. She said it’s not that easy to get a multicultural mix on screen.

“I think there definitely could’ve been, it definitely would’ve been good... but at the same time it’s people who do apply,” she told HuffPost Australia.

The 20-year-old who was born in South Africa said going on a reality show is no easy decision, and perhaps not as many ethnically diverse men applied to enter the Fiji villa.

“Some people don’t feel that’s something they want to do because with reality TV, it’s a bit hard to put yourself out there,” she said, before admitting she was also apprehensive about signing up for the show.

“I saw the applications coming up so early and I put it off and then I finally decided to apply. Everything was so rushed.”