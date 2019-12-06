HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices (in US dollars) and availability subject to change.

With the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 madness over and done, the holiday shopping season is fully in swing.

This year’s big shopping event was record-breaking, particularly on Cyber Monday. Sales topped $US9.2 billion that day, according to data from Adobe Analytics — compared to the $US7.9 billion shoppers spent on Cyber Monday in 2018.

Amazon in particular had its biggest Cyber Monday ever. It was the single-best shopping day in the company’s history, outpacing even Prime Day 2019, according to a press release. Shoppers bought from all over the site, but some of the top-selling products came from the tech, toys and beauty categories.

We were wondering what Amazon customers were spending (or even splurging) on, so we rounded up Amazon’s best-selling items from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From a Lego set that’ll make any “Star Wars” fan happy (they might be waiting on their Baby Yoda merch to arrive) to L’Oréal mascara that any beauty lover could appreciate, you might find in these best-sellers a gift for someone who’s hard to shop for or a stocking stuffer that any little one would love.

Since these items were top-sellers, it might be worth it to snag them now before the holiday rush hits and they sell out soon.

Best-Selling Toys: