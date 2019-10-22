Amber Heard Bashes Instagram Nudity Guidelines With Buff Photo Of Jason Momoa

The “ Justice League ” actor protested Instagram’s nudity guidelines Sunday after an image she posted last month, which was shot for Interview magazine, was removed from the platform. The version Heard posted did not have the black heart seen in the magazine’s post below:

Amber Heard is using the power of Jason Momoa ’s pecs for good.

Heard highlighted what she described as “rigorous” community guidelines against showing the female nipple by posting an image of her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa edited onto her original image:

“In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies,” she wrote in the caption.

As an afterthought, Heard cheekily apologised to Momoa in the comments for using his image to send her message.

“Btw, love you AquaHubbs!” she wrote. “Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!”

Instagram’s community guidelines prohibit nudity, including female nipples. This excludes photos of mastectomy scarring and women who are actively breastfeeding.