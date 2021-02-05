Amber Heard On Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations: 'Are You Done Ignoring It?'

Actor Amber Heard on Thursday weighed in on the mounting sexual assault and domestic violence allegations rocker Marilyn Manson, appearing to criticise the entertainment industry for turning a blind to the alleged abuse.

Heard, who testified in court last year that actor Johnny Depp physically abused her during their four-year relationship, shared a New Yorker article on Twitter that acknowledged Manson’s apparent fixation with sexual violence.

“And yet, no one sees the trend here?” Heard wrote in the tweet. “Everyone wants to tag a Bathroom wall, no one wants to understand the writing. Evan & I aren’t the 1st to raise our hands. Are you done ignoring it?”