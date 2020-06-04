'Glee' Star Amber Riley Powerfully Sings 'Freedom' At Black Lives Matter Protest

The “Glee” star posted a video on Instagram Wednesday that captured her standing among other demonstrators singing “Freedom,” a song off Beyoncé’s album “Lemonade.”

Amber Riley broke out into song to lift up other demonstrators at a rally protesting police violence against Black lives.

On the same day, the actor retweeted a post that noted she was at a protest in Los Angeles outside the home of Mayor Eric Garcetti. Among the crowd of protesters seen in the video were “Euphoria” actor Zendaya and “Insecure” actor and activist Kendrick Sampson.

In an earlier Instagram post from the same protest, Riley shared a video of protesters dancing the electric slide amid calls to defund the police and criticisms directed toward Garcetti.

Sampson can be heard telling the crowd after leading the dance, “Our joy is resistance.”

A number of protests have been held across the country following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer named Derek Chauvin was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

On Twitter Wednesday, Riley encouraged her followers to use their voices to inspire change.

“We all have voices. I don’t care how many followers you have. All of our voices and how we utilize our platforms is important,” she tweeted. “If it’s 10 followers, radicalize them, make them believers in themselves that they can change the world and themselves for the better!”