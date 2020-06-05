Amber Riley On Lea Michele Drama: 'I Don’t Give A S**t. People Are Out Here Dying'

Amber Riley is over talking about what happened on the set of “Glee,” telling fans that she doesn’t “give a shit about this Lea Michele thing.” The singer and actor talked about her relationship with Michele to journalist Danielle Young in an Instagram Live interview on Wednesday, weighing in on the drama sparked on Twitter earlier this week. On Monday, in response to a tweet by Michele about Black Lives Matter, fellow “Glee” star Samantha Marie Ware fired back at her and said Michele made “Glee” a “living hell”.

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget,” Ware tweeted in all caps. “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.” Riley, who previously addressed the controversy on Twitter with some giggly GIFs, told Young that she wasn’t sure how to address what was said. She said she was proud of Ware for “standing up for herself” and “not being fearful.” The 34-year-old said that she wouldn’t call Michele a racist and added that “a lot of Black actors and actresses” were “telling me their stories and were letting me know that they have dealt with the same things, being on set and terrorized by the white girls that are the leads of the show.” Riley summed up her feelings by saying, “I don’t give a shit about this Lea Michele thing. I really don’t give a fuck. I don’t. I don’t want to be asked about it — and I’m not talking to you, I’m talking about everyone else.” Riley added: “I don’t give a shit. People are out here dying. Being murdered by police. Trans women are being murdered at the hands of men who are upset about being trans-attracted.” Riley said she wishes Michele well and hopes “she has grown.”

.@MsAmberPRiley talks to @RhapsoDani about the Lea Michele situation:



