American Idol Contestant Haley Smith Dies In Motorbike Accident, Aged 26

Former American Idol singer Hayley Smith has died after a motorbike accident. The 26-year-old crashed her vehicle near her home in Millinocket, Maine on Saturday, and died at the scene. Hayley’s father Mike confirmed news of her death to TMZ, stating the family’s belief that a deer might have been responsible for the accident.

Fox Hayley Smith on American Idol in 2012

According to the US site, police say it appears she failed to make a sharp turn along a residential road that becomes a highway in certain sections. Hayley appeared on American Idol in 2012, making it through to Hollywood Week, but was kicked out in the second round. In her original audition, she impressed judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler with her performance of Chaka Khan and Rufus’ Tell Me Something Good.

After news of her death broke, American Idol paid tribute to Hayley with a post on Twitter. It read: “We are sorry to hear of the passing of Haley Smith and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”