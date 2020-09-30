21 Amusing Tweets For Anyone Dealing With Their Mental Health In 2020

If you’re a human being living in the year of hell that is 2020, you’ve likely had periods where you’ve struggled with your mental health.
It’s incredibly common, although with the isolation that this year has thrust upon us, it might not always feel that way. That’s why we’ve rounded up a few amusing, relatable tweets about dealing with *gestures broadly* all of this and how it can wreak havoc on your mental health.
Before we launch into them, a small note: Laughter is good medicine, but it’s not the only medicine. If you’re struggling right now ― whether you’re living with grief, anxiety, depression, all of the above or anything else ― don’t hesitate to seek out support. Here’s a list of affordable resources you can try, and here’s a guide on how to know when it’s time to start online therapy. You can and deserve to feel better.