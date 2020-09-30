21 Amusing Tweets For Anyone Dealing With Their Mental Health In 2020

If you’re a human being living in the year of hell that is 2020, you’ve likely had periods where you’ve struggled with your mental health.

It’s incredibly common, although with the isolation that this year has thrust upon us, it might not always feel that way. That’s why we’ve rounded up a few amusing, relatable tweets about dealing with *gestures broadly* all of this and how it can wreak havoc on your mental health.

Before we launch into them, a small note: Laughter is good medicine, but it’s not the only medicine. If you’re struggling right now ― whether you’re living with grief, anxiety, depression, all of the above or anything else ― don’t hesitate to seek out support. Here’s a list of affordable resources you can try, and here’s a guide on how to know when it’s time to start online therapy. You can and deserve to feel better.

1.

So excited for my quarantine depression and my regular depression to meet my seasonal depression — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) September 14, 2020

2.

panic! at the one room i never leave now — jonny sun (@jonnysun) September 17, 2020

3.

I love how lol went from meaning "laughing out loud" to meaning "I'm having a nervous breakdown oh well" — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) September 6, 2020

4.

your email did not find me well. now what? — creativity is revolutionary. (@MichellCClark) August 31, 2020

5.

Hey guys!!! I wanted to let you know that I’m deleting my mental health to focus more on social media. Hope you will all support me! — shan for BLEXAS (@shan4vp) August 11, 2020

6.

me, tapping my bottle of wellbutrin like a mic: “is this thing on?” — rosemary “reply gay” donahue (@rosadona) August 26, 2020

7.

What was once a funny meme is just now four moods leaving the house during covid. pic.twitter.com/2K35MAn7Pd — TorAthena (@TorAthena) August 21, 2020

8.

my neck, my back, will my serotonin ever come back — Unstable Genius (@only1keiwan) August 3, 2020

9.

me protecting myself from the ever-creeping sense of doom by refusing to consider anything beyond a week from now pic.twitter.com/3U0iq30Gmq — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) July 23, 2020

10.

stop asking “is everything okay?” start asking “is anything okay?” — rosemary “reply gay” donahue (@rosadona) September 17, 2020

11.

therapist: how have you been coping with everything



me: with sarcasm mostly



therapist: has that been working



me: yeah it's been super great — nash™ (@itsnashflynn) September 7, 2020

12.

trauma mia here we go again — sung 🐰🌷 (@killdads) July 8, 2020

13.

Me trying to be productive all day: pic.twitter.com/13xA9W412O — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) August 2, 2020

14.

No I will not “rise and grind” I will sleep and weep — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) July 15, 2020

15.

I am interested in:



⚪️ men



⚪️ women



🔘 making peace with the terror of being alive — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) June 23, 2020

16.

17.

i am sorry if i owe you an email but my brain has been melting for four months best wishes — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) July 15, 2020

18.

19.

Depression got hands not gonna lie https://t.co/l5plC9cg3F — ✨the candle plug✨ (@guavacoochi) September 19, 2020

20.

"can u multitask" yes actually i am losing my mind and chilling at the same time — Leslie💋 (@lesliesofine) September 21, 2020

21.