Amy Cooper, Woman Who Called Cops On Black Bird-Watcher, Has Case Dismissed

Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the cops on a Black man to falsely claim he was threatening her, had her case dismissed Tuesday.

At a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, the prosecution asked a judge to dismiss one count of filing a false report against Cooper, and the judge did so, The New York Times reported. The decision was made after she had completed five sessions of an educational program that included instruction about racial biases.

Cooper made national headlines last May after a viral cell phone video showed her harassing Black man Christian Cooper (no relation) in Central Park. The incident began after Christian Cooper, who was bird-watching, asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog.

The woman, unhappy with being recorded, called police to falsely claim Christian Cooper was threatening her, despite video evidence showing that wasn’t the case.