Amy Schumer Obviously Kept It Oh-So-Real When Talking About Her Post-Baby Sex Life

Murkoff replied that once a week is “plenty,” to which Schumer said, “That’s a ton!”

The funny woman has never shied away from talking about the unglamorous sides of motherhood. In an Instagram post just a few weeks after Gene was born, she sported a breast pump and asked fans, “Guys what are we doing tonight?” alongside the hashtags #schumerpump and #ootd (“outfit of the day”).

Also in 2019, on Mother’s Day, she posted a snapshot of herself sitting on the toilet dressed in a hospital gown and hooked up to IVs with the caption: “Milf alert 1 o’clock.”

Oh, Amy. Never change.