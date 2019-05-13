Amy Schumer Gets Real In Post-Pregnancy 'Takeaway' That Celebrates Women

Amy Schumer has seen it all throughout the last nine months and has a lot of gratitude and advice to share from it.

The comedian posted on Instagram Saturday to share some of her personal takeaways from her tough pregnancy and recent childbirth, giving a special shout out to women everywhere.

“Women are the shit. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything,” she said in the post, which shows her cradling her newborn, Gene Attell Fischer. She then directly credited the doula who helped her and her husband, Chris Fischer, throughout their journey.