Amy Schumer Loses It When Her Son Says 'Dad' For The Very First Time

Amy Schumer shared everything with fans throughout her pregnancy with her first child, Gene, and she’s continued to share major milestones along the way.

Over the weekend, Schumer posted the sweetest video that shows her trying to get her little one to say “Dad” for the first time for husband Chris Fischer.

When Gene actually does say “Dad,” the comedian ― and everyone else in the video ― loses it and freaks out.

Even Gene, who goes from smiles to tears in no time at all:

Instagram

“This video was clearly a surprise to us,” the actor captioned the clip. “Getting to experience these first moments with my son makes me feel so lucky.”

All of Schumer’s celeb friends praised the sweet video.

“Best video ever,” actor Krysten Ritter wrote, while fellow actor Beanie Feldstein reacted with “MY HEART.”

Schumer’s former co-star Goldie Hawn added, “He’s gorgeous.”

The comedian also added a call to action on her Instagram, asking fans that watched the video and read the caption to also “google DJ Henry.”

Danroy “D.J.” Henry was a Black Pace University student who was shot to death by a white police officer in 2010. The grand jury involved later declined to bring charges against the cop.

Recently, Henry’s death received renewed attention after celebrities called on US Attorney General William Barr to reopen the case.

Schumer also added a call to action for her followers when she posted a clip of Gene saying “Mom” for the first time last month.