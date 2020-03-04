CNN Analyst Predicts The Exact Date Trump Will Dump Pence From The Ticket

CNN political analyst Paul Begala this week “guaranteed” that President Donald Trump is going to dump Vice President Mike Pence.

“This is not a prediction, it’s a certainty,” Begala said at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington.

He even named an exact date: Thursday, July 16.

“That’s the date the Democrat gives her or his acceptance address,” Begala said on Monday. “On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.”

And that’s when Pence will be toast.