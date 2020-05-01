Anderson Cooper is officially dad to a brand new baby boy.

The CNN anchor announced the big news on-air Thursday, sharing images of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, who was born Monday.

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead,” Cooper began. “It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love.”

With that, he shared his big news: “On Monday, I became a father,” he said. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”

“He is sweet and soft and healthy, and I am beyond happy.”