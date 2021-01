Anderson Cooper Recalls How He 'Really, Truly' Came To Accept Himself As Gay

Anderson Cooper first went public about his sexuality in 2012, but the CNN anchor says the journey to embracing his truth as a gay man began decades earlier.

Appearing on CNN’s “Full Circle” on Monday, Cooper gave a remarkably candid answer when a viewer asked him when he first realised he was gay and at what point he learned to accept it.

“I was probably ... 7 when I kind of realised,” he said. “I’m not sure I knew the word ‘gay’ at the time. But I realised something was up, something was different. It was probably, yeah, 6 or 7.”

The 53-year-old went on to note that he began opening up about his sexuality to friends in high school, but it wasn’t until after college that he “really, truly accepted it [and] fully embraced it.”

Until that point, Cooper said he’d struggled to come to terms with his authentic self, knowing that he couldn’t pursue his interest in joining the military or travel to certain countries for “safety reasons.”

“It wasn’t what I envisioned for my life,” he explained. “I imagined a family and getting married and all those things, which weren’t possible at the time.”