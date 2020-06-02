'Who's The Thug Here?': Anderson Cooper Unleashes On Donald Trump

A fed-up Anderson Cooper let loose Monday night on self-proclaimed “law and order” US President Donald Trump, characterising him instead as a “thug.”

“The president seems to think dominating Black people, dominating peaceful protesters, is law and order. It’s not,” Cooper said on CNN.

“He calls them thugs? Who is the thug here? Hiding in a bunker? Hiding behind a suit? Who is the thug?” he snapped.

Cooper noted that the president in a White House statement Monday threatening violence against anti-racist protesters “claimed a power he doesn’t really have” — he “can’t send the military into every state,” he said. “That’s not law and order.”