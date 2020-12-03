Anderson Cooper placed Donald Trump’s latest “con” under the microscope Tuesday, breaking down the president’s bid to raise money from supporters off the back of his election defeat against President-elect Joe Biden.

Cooper pointed out how instead of tackling the coronavirus pandemic, Trump is focused on “a con game over the election he lost.”

That’s despite the fact that even Attorney General William Barr, a key Trump ally, acknowledged Tuesday that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud, even as Trump’s legal team has filed dozens of lawsuits in a bid to overturn the result.

“The president is peddling an idea that is not true to people who want it to be true. In exchange, he’s taking their money — about $170 million so far,” Cooper said.

Donors are being led to believe their money “is going toward legal expenses related to the election,” he said. “It’s largely not. That is the definition of what a confidence game is. That’s what a con man does, and that is what the president seems to be doing.”

He also noted how Trump’s campaign team has bombarded supporters with emails asking for donations, but due to the nature of the so-called “leadership” PAC to which their cash is going, there are largely no limits on what the money can be spent on.

“The people giving him money don’t even get those old Trump steaks or a worthless diploma from Trump University,” Cooper said. “This is another con.”

