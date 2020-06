Anderson Cooper Dismantles Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Like Churchill’ Defence Of Trump

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday likened President Donald Trump’s church photo-op stunt to the symbolic images of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspecting the rubble of buildings bombed during World War II.

And CNN’s Anderson Cooper was not having the comparison.

Peaceful protesters on Monday were violently cleared from around St John’s Episcopal Church, near the White House, by federal authorities using chemical gas and rubber bullets so Trump could pose with a Bible as a purported show of strength amid the protests over the death of George Floyd.

McEnany claimed during a White House briefing Wednesday that Trump had “wanted to send a very powerful message that we will not be overcome by looting, by rioting, by burning, this is not what defines America” and that the stunt was “a very important moment” to show “resilience,” as other presidents and world leaders have previously done.

“Like Churchill, we saw him inspecting the bombing damage, it sent a powerful message of leadership to the British people,” she boasted.