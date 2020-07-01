Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night tore into the Trump White House’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic and declared the United States to be “a pariah state” following the European Union’s travel ban on people from America.

“The world leader for decades in the study of prevention for infectious disease, the biggest economy in the world, the only country to send people to the moon and we can’t even fly to Paris because Americans are now a health hazard,” said the host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°.”