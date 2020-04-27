Anderson Cooper Chokes Up In Heartbreaking Interview With Coronavirus Victim's Wife

CNN’s Anderson Cooper at times struggled for words during a heartbreaking interview with the wife of a man who died this week from COVID-19.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Anderson Cooper 360,” Katie Coelho recalled the gut-wrenching monthlong lead-up to the death Wednesday of her 32-year-old husband, Jonathan, from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Coelho remembered the way they first met, the poignant note he left on his phone that has since garnered global attention, and expressed her fears that their two young children will “only ever know their dad through pictures and memories and videos” and “won’t feel the love that I felt for the past 10 years.”