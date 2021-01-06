Anderson Cooper Lays A Big Donald Trump Myth To Rest Once And For All

Anderson Cooper on Monday mocked Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate attempts to steal the 2020 election, noting how the effort stands completely at odds with the outgoing president’s oft-repeated claim to be an excellent dealmaker.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” centered his opening monologue on Trump’s Saturday call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president urged his fellow Republican to “find” him enough votes to overturn the presidential election result in the state.