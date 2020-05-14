See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday rebuked US President Donald Trump and the members of his administration who are now reportedly questioning the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. They are reportedly suggesting it is actually lower in a bid to fast-track the reopening of the economy.

The host of “Anderson Cooper 360” said he couldn’t think “of anything more offensive to a family than to have the death of their loved one, the reason for the death of their loved one, you know, rewritten by the White House or the administration in order for whatever political purpose that may be.”