Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Be A Co-Parent To Son Wyatt

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Benjamin Maisani, left, and Anderson Cooper, right, attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 14th Annual "An Enduring Vision" Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Two years after their split, Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani continue to be a major part of each other’s lives.

Appearing virtually on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert this week, Cooper spoke at length about becoming a first-time father with the birth of son Wyatt Morgan on April 27. The experience, the CNN anchor said, was especially poignant since it took place amid the coronavirus pandemic and less than a year after the death of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

Maisani, Cooper said, was present in the delivery room will be Wyatt’s co-parent “even though we’re not together anymore.”

“You know, he’s my family,” he explained. “And I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well.”