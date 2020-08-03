Andrew Yang Has A Debate Warning For Trump ― And A Bold Prediction For Biden

Former US Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a warning for President Donald Trump ahead of any debates with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Joe’s going to clean his clock,” predicted Yang. “Nothing will hold him back from doing that.”

The Trump campaign has tried to sell a narrative of a diminished Biden, but Yang ― who noted he’s been on the debate stage with Biden ― warned that’s going to backfire.

“When the American people see the contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it’s going to be a very tough case for the president to make,” Yang said: