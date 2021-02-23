What Is Andy Lee's New TV Show The Cube And How Does It Work?

Channel 10 Andy Lee is the host of Australia's new reality TV show 'The Cube'.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, television producers are scouting for more entertaining formats to roll out to audiences seeking an escape from reality.

The revamped ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Holey Moley’ have proved to win viewers over so far, and now one of the latest additions to Aussie reality TV is ‘The Cube’.

The game show hosted by Andy Lee is adapted from the UK version, but for those who haven’t watched it, here is exactly how ‘The Cube’ works.

The prize

The ultimate skill test challenges contestants with a combination of mental and physical games for the grand prize of $250,000.

The tasks

There are around 40 games at ‘The Cube’s’ disposal that can involve throwing, catching, estimating, balancing, memorising or reacting – all the while being placed inside a 4m x 4m x 4m Perspex cube to complete the tasks.

If a team successfully completes seven games without losing its nine lives, it can walk away with the top prize. Each team also has to make a big decision each time it faces a new game: play or play safe?

Contestants can play on for a bigger prize yet risk everything they’ve won so far, or play it safe and walk away with the money they already have.