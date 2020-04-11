Angelina Jolie Urges Protection Of Children From Violence Amid Coronavirus Crisis

“We were underprepared for this moment because we have yet to take the protection of children seriously enough as a society,” Jolie wrote. “The profound, lasting health impacts of trauma on children are poorly understood and often minimized.” Social distancing, she explained, has not only “cut children off from their friends, their regular schooling and their freedom of movement,” but also reduced the number of “adult eyes on their situation.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Angelina Jolie attends a photocall for "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 10, 2019 in London, England.