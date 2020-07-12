Proud Mum Angelina Jolie Praises Daughter Zahara As 'Extraordinary African Woman'

The actor and activist recently shed light on her parenting approach, explaining that she leads with openness and honesty when discussing adoption with her children.

“With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time,” she told Vogue India in June, adding that “adoption and orphanage are positive words in our home.”

“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full,” she continued. “For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.”