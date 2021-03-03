Angry Taylor Swift Fans Descend On John Mayer’s TikTok And He Responds

John Mayer might just need to keep waiting on the world to change, because until then he has to deal with angry Taylor Swift fans on TikTok.

The singer launched his very own account on Monday where he likely hoped to connect with a new audience on the social media platform. Instead, he stepped directly into the crosshairs of Swifties still holding a grudge over his short-lived romance with the singer over a decade ago.

Mayer’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad first day on the app started out well enough with him posting a video asking, “Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?” as he fumbled with the mechanics of TikTok.

Not long after, the video was flooded with thousands of messages from Swift’s fans with an ax to grind.

The top comment on Mayer’s post, which has now garnered over 30,000 likes, reads “you’re not safe here john,” while another user added that “we will never forget what you did to our girl taylor.”