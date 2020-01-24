Animal Shelter Seeks Forever Home For 'World's Worst Cat'

An animal rescue shelter in North Carolina is being brutally honest in an adoption ad for what it describes as the “world’s worst cat.”

Mitchell County Animal Rescue tells prospective owners exactly what to expect from domestic short-hair mix Perdita in a Facebook listing that is going viral.

“Perdita, we thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk,” the Spruce Pine-based shelter captioned pictures of the 4-year-old black and white puss they took in on Christmas Eve following the death of her owner.

