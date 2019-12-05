Anna Faris On Why She Should Have Trusted Her 'Gut Feeling' About A Cheating Ex

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Anna Faris speaks at the ceremony honoring Eva Longoria with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Anna Faris is sharing her experience of being cheated on — and how inherent gender norms prevented her from trusting her intuition. On Sunday, the 43-year-old “Mom” star revealed in her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that she had a nagging feeling a past partner was being unfaithful to her. “I woke him up in the middle of the night and was like, ‘Are you fucking so-and-so?’ and he was like, ‘You’re crazy,’” Faris recalled, not naming the ex.

“I’m pretty oblivious sometimes, you know — especially in relationships, of course I don’t want to believe that anything [is wrong] … but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more,” Faris said in a conversation with her podcast guest, tattoo artist Kat Von D. Faris said that, at the time, she decided to ignore her inklings of infidelity and began to think, “Maybe he’s right. Maybe I am crazy.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Anna Faris with her ex-husband Chris Pratt at a screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017.