Anne Hathaway Reveals Why Director Christopher Nolan Bans Chairs On Set

One thing cinemas in the age of coronavirus and Christopher Nolan’s sets have in common? Nobody will be sitting down anytime soon. The revered director’s films are famously shrouded in mystery (please let us know if you figure out what Tenet is about), but his frequent collaborator Anne Hathaway is now giving fans a bit of insight into his filmmaking process. The actor, who worked with Nolan on back-to-back films The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, revealed in a Variety’s Actors on Actors chat with Hugh Jackman that in an effort to promote productivity, the director bans chairs on set.

VCG via Getty Images Anne Hathaway and director Christopher Nolan promote "Interstellar" in 2014.

“He doesn’t allow chairs,” Hathaway said, “and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.” Some fans online were critical of the tactic, describing it as ableist and pushing back against the thinking that sitting down is a sign of laziness. However, it’s unclear how strictly Nolan enforces the policy.

Jackman, who worked with Nolan on the 2006 film Prestige, noted that the director also abides by a no cellphone rule. Though his approach may seem severe, Hathaway actually commended his filmmaking style as “one of my favourite ones.”

Owen Hoffmann via Getty Images Anne Hathaway attends the Netflix The Last Thing He Wanted Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah.