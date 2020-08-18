Anne Heche Offers Cryptic Take On Ellen DeGeneres' Workplace Abuse Claims

Anne Heche reflected on her time with Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview, calling their three-year relationship a “beautiful part of my life.”

When it came to reports about mistreatment of the crew on her former girlfriend’s daytime talk show, however, the actor’s response was decidedly more measured.

“If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault,” Heche told Mr Warburton magazine when asked about allegations that DeGeneres fostered a “toxic” behind-the-scenes environment. “So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in?”

Stating that she hadn’t spoken to DeGeneres “in years,” Heche nonetheless added, “Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.”

Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000, is the latest celebrity to comment on the accusations against the talk show host. Two BuzzFeedarticles published last month cited former and current staffers who said they were subjected to racism, intimidation and sexual misconduct while working on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’