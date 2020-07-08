Anthony Anderson jumped into his guest monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday by blasting Fourth of July weekend revellers who ignored coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Lots of maskless people out partying as if they’d never heard of the coronavirus,” the “Black-ish” actor remarked.

As an example, Anderson cut to video of the Diamond Lake party in Michigan that made headlines for its absence of social distancing and masks. The guest host spotted one Black person in the shallow water ― the security guard.