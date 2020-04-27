Anthony Fauci Gets Even Better Played By A Sly Brad Pitt On 'Saturday Night Live'

Trusted White House health adviser Dr Anthony Faucigot his wish. He was played by Brad Pitt — with attitude — on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open for its second “at-home” episode.

Pitt’s Fauci pulled off a Donald Trump takedown, translating the president’s various statements about COVID-19 into the truth. Like when Trump says America will have a vaccine “relatively soon,” Pitt explains that if you were to tell a friend you’d be over relatively soon, and turned up a year-and-a-half later, he’d be “relatively pissed off.”

And when Trump says “everyone can get a test” for COVID-19, he means “almost no one,” Pitt’s Fauci explains.

When the president discusses a disinfectant “injection,” Pitt’s jaw drops. When Trump talks about hitting the body with a “very powerful light,” he does a facepalm.