Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director who infamously lasted just 10 days working for President Donald Trump, says his old boss is toast.

Over the summer, Scaramucci came out against Trump and vowed to work against his reelection.

“It is imperative that Americans unite to prevent him from serving another four years in office,” Scaramucci wrote in The Washington Post.

He also said in a podcast interview that he could turn 5% to 8% of Trump voters against the president, more than enough to swing the election.

But will that effort be needed? As news broke Tuesday that the House was launching a formal impeachment inquiry, Scaramucci said Trump is “gone.” He then suggested that the “Art of the Deal” author could negotiate his way out of Washington: