Talk about failing to exercise good judgment: A Wisconsin gym is under fire after promoting an “I Can’t Breathe” workout.

The Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa recently offered a 35-minute drill of burpees and row exercises that was meant to honor the memory of George Floyd, a Black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The “I Can’t Breathe” routine was written on a dry-erase board and featured the image of a kneeling man and the words “And don’t you dare lay down” at the bottom, according to NBC News.

The image quickly went viral on social media.