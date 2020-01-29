Apocalyptic Scenes From Canberra’s Bushfires

Fire in Canberra, Australia’s capital. Looking south over Lake Burley Griffin. Parliament House is in the left of the shot. pic.twitter.com/masgYPEOSp — Ash Andersen (@TheAshAndersen) January 28, 2020

Officials warned communities in bushfire-ravaged ACT, NSW and Victoria to strengthen fire defences on Tuesday amid forecasts of soaring temperatures and strong winds, as one approaching blaze cloaked Canberra in thick smoke. Bushfires have killed 33 people and about 1 billion animals since September, while 2,500 homes and an area the size of Greece have been destroyed. Firefighters have used several days of cooler, damper weather across much of the continent to try to gain control of more than 100 blazes still burning before temperatures rise again from mid-week.

One blaze in a national park south of Canberra was upgraded to the emergency warning level, as the emergency services chief told residents to stay on alert, given rising winds could spark spot fires in the suburbs. People in some areas near in Namadgi National Park were told it was too late to leave. Images show Canberra cloaked in thick, hazardous smoke on Tuesday:

My girlfriend just sent me this view from her driveway in Canberra. She’s leaving now. #CanberraFirespic.twitter.com/fSLgYsggiL — Tam (@tamzy888) January 28, 2020

Bushfire now cresting the ridge south of Canberra. pic.twitter.com/4ULVo9lfTW — Cormac Farrell (@jagungal1) January 28, 2020