25/09/2020 2:21 PM AEST | Updated 3 hours ago

Vincent Namatjira Wins 2020 Archibald Prize With Adam Goodes Portrait

He's the first Indigenous artist to take out the top prize in its almost 100 year-long history.

Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize for a portrait of himself and former AFL player Adam Goodes titled, ‘Stand Strong for Who You Are’.

Namatjira is the first Indigenous artist to take out the top prize in its almost century-long history. 

“This is a really special moment for me,” he said while accepting his award via video link, speaking from the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara lands in South Australia.

“What an honour it is to be the first Indigenous winner of the Archibald prize. It only took 99 years. I’m so proud to be the first but I also have to acknowledge all the Indigenous finalists and Indigenous sitters for this year and past years.”

🎆 JUST ANNOUNCED: Congratulations to Vincent Namatjira on winning this year’s #ArchibaldPrize with his portrait of Adam Goodes, 'Stand strong for who you are'! ‘We share some similar stories and experiences – of disconnection from culture, language and Country, and the constant pressures of being an Aboriginal man in this country. When I was younger and growing up in the foster system in Perth, Indigenous footballers were like heroes to me. Goodesy is much more than a great footballer though, he took a strong stand against racism and said, “enough is enough”. I stand strong with you too, brother.’ - Vincent Namatjira The portrait is on display in the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prize exhibition, opening tomorrow, Saturday 26 September at 10am. Due to popular demand, opening weekend tickets are sold out. Pre-booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment – see the link in our bio to plan your visit and purchase tickets. Artwork: Winner Archibald Prize 2020 Vincent Namatjira 'Stand strong for who you are' © the artist With thanks to Presenting Partner @anz_au #ArtGalleryofNSW #VincentNamatjira

The great-grandson of renowned artist Albert Namatjira first met former Sydney Swans player Goodes in 2018, and decided to paint him after watching the documentary, ‘The Final Quarter’. 

“I am thrilled that an Indigenous artist, Vincent Namatjira, has won the Archibald prize for the first time and I’m so pleased that it shines the light on all Indigenous art,” Goodes said of the artist’s victory on Friday.

“We have a 60,000 year history of art and culture in our people and we share this knowledge and gift of culture with all Australia.

“Vincent and I are also countrymen. I’m so proud of Vincent and his family, their journey has been shared through art of generations.”

Graham Denholm via Getty Images
Adam Goodes attends the Gala Runway 1 show at Melbourne Fashion Festival on March 10, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. 

Last week the 55 finalists for the Archibald Prize were announced at a small ceremony at NSW Art Gallery, where Meyne Wyatt was also named the winner of the Archibald Packing Room Prize.

The Wongutha-Yamatji man’s victory made him the first Indigenous person to win any of the prizes in the Archibald. 

Instagram/artgalleryofnsw
Actor and artist Meyne Wyatt was announced the Archibald’s Packing Room Prize winner on Thursday for his self-portrait
So I am a finalist and Packing Room Prize Winner for the Archibald @artgalleryofnsw!!! I know I’ve said ‘I don’t want to be quiet. I don’t want to be humble!’ But I am truly humbled by this honour. I’m the First Indigenous Artist to win any prize in the competitions 99 year history but that’s ok our Art and Culture has been celebrated on this land for over 60,000 years!!! Hopefully I ain’t the last and one of us can take home the big one! This one is for my Mum @susancooperwyatt, The Greatest Artist and Mum in the world, for without her I would not be here!!! On this stage and in life! Special Thank you to my darling 😘 @leyareid for your love and support... The message on my face mask is #JusticeForAuntySherry another one of our Mothers, Sisters, Daughters lost last week in Police Custody. #stopaboriginaldeathsincustody #nojusticenopeace ✊🏾🖤💛❤️

